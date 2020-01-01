Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State says his administration will enhance the welfare and standard of living of residents of the state in the New Year.

The governor gave the assurance in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Thursday in Osogbo.

He said his administration would continue to strive hard and diligently to lay the bricks that would take the state to the desired heights of economic consolidation in Year 2020.

Oyetola expressed gratitude to the people of the state for being supportive to the administration since its inception.

He promised that better days are ahead of the residents of the state in the New Year and beyond.

He enjoined residents of the state to exude and maintain the “Omoluabi” fundamentals of peace, hard work, honesty, resourcefulness and selflessness that they were known for.

Oyetola said: “Your support and prayers during our first year in office stabilised us and gave us the confidence to trudge on.

“Together, we stood to surmount the challenges.

“Words are inadequate to express my heartfelt gratitude to you.

“We are resolved to serve you better this year when our economic plans would have started yielding dividends.

“We have demonstrated to the nation and the world that we are a peaceful and enterprising state.

“We solicit your continued support and prayers as we enter the second year of our administration.

“I pray that the good Lord will continue to bless you, guide and guard you and your family and grant you blessings throughout the New Year.

“I wish you all a peaceful and prosperous Year 2020. May God continue to keep and bless The State of Osun.”