Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.

Oyetola in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Saturday in Osogbo, described Kyari’s death as a great loss to the President, his family and the entire nation.

He said: “The late Malam Abba Kyari was a loyal and dedicated Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and served the nation diligently in that capacity.

“His death is a great loss to the President, his family and the entire nation.

“May Allah have mercy on the soul of the deceased, forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljanah Firdaus.

“I pray Allah to also grant President Buhari and the bereaved family the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

—