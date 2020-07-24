Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has appointed the Chairman of the state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kehinde Ayantunji, and seven others as Senior Special Assistants.

The appointment was contained in a statement by Oyetola’s Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo on Friday.

Ayantunji, a Correspondent of the Osun Defender Newspaper, was appointed SSA on Students’ Affairs and Social Mobilisation.

The governor also announced seven persons as SSAs and five others as Special Advisers.

Oyetola announced Niyi Idowu, a seasoned Public Administrator, as SA General Administration (Governor’s Office) as well as Femi Adeniran, a Banker, as SA on Osun State Investment Promotion Agency.

The governor further named Leke Ogunsola, a Pharmacist, as Chairman of State Primary Healthcare Development Board and Salman Waliu as Commissioner, state Judicial Service Commission.

He also appointed Adegboyega Bello as the General Manager, Public Procurement Agency.

The governor stated that all the appointments took immediate effect.

He said the appointments were made in line with his commitment to good governance and all-inclusive government.

He advised the appointees to bring their various wealth of experiences garnered over the years to bear on the discharge of their new responsibilities.

Oyetola further urged them to demonstrate absolute loyalty and dedication to duty.