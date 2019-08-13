Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has urged citizens of the state to support his administration through prompt payment of their taxes.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Tuesday in Osogbo quoted Oyetola as making the plea at the 2019 ‘ Gbagede Oba’ festival in Iragbiji in Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said for the government to actualise its set objectives, people must begin to prioritise their civic responsibilities and ensure prompt payment of their taxes.

Oyetola, who was represented by Wole Oyebamiji, Secretary to the State Government, said there was the need for the people of the state to partner with his administration to build a virile economy.

The governor, who described tax as a veritable instrument for socioeconomic development, said his administration would not relent in its efforts to improve onInternally Generated Revenue.

He pledged to continue to improve on the welfare of the people through the execution of people-oriented policies and programmes.

While congratulating the people of Iragbiji on the occasion, Oyetola enjoined them to maintain peace for which the state was known.

Also speaking, Oba Abdulrasheed Olabomu, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, described ‘Gbagede Oba’ festival as an annual event aimed at strengthening peaceful coexistence and harmonious relationship among the people of the town.

The monarch said the festival had become a socio-cultural platform to help instill the spirit of oneness and togetherness among indigenes of the town.