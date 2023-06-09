Gov. Oyebanji signs five new Bills into Laws

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has signed five new laws, following their passage by the state House of Assembly.

The signing of the new laws came barely five days after the Governor signed three laws at a brief ceremony on the last day of the sixth Assembly.

The newly signed laws are according to Oyebanji’s Special Adviser (Media) Yinka Oyebode: Ekiti State local Government staff loans board law, 2023; Ekiti State Fire Service Law. 2023; Ekiti State Wealth and Fund Law, 2023; Ekiti State Local Government Administration Law, 2023 and Yoruba language preservation and promotion law 2023.

Governor Oyebanji according to the Statement restated his administration’s commitment to promoting good governance through relevant legislations and policies that have direct impact on the people.