Gov. Oyebanji recalls Fayemi’s Health Commissioner

Newly sworn-in Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has recalled the former Commissioner for Health and Human Resources, Dr Oyebanji Filani.

Dr. Filani was part of the he immediate past administration.

A statement issued by the Chief Press to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, disclosed this in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, the capital city Monday.

Oyebode said the recall was with immediate effect.

According to him, the recall was in view of the sensitive nature of some of the projects and initiatives currently being executed by the ministry.

Gov. Oyebanji was on Sunday sworn in to pilot the affairs of the State for the next four years.

He succeeded Gov. Kayode Fayemi whose tenure expired yesterday – Sunday.