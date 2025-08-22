Gov. Oyebanji names Dr. Olubamise as new Provost for Ekiti College of Health Sciences and Technology

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has approved the appointment of Dr Olubamise Olufemi Moses as the new Provost of the State College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero-Ekiti, following his emergence in a rigorous and transparent selection process put in place by the Governing Council of the Institution.

This was made known in a statement made available to The Eagle Online on Friday and signed by Yinka Oyebode, Special adviser (Media) to the Governor.

According to the statement, Dr Olubamise’s tenure commences on October 2, 2025.

He takes over from Dr (Mrs) C.O. Adebayo, whose tenure as Provost of the institution expires on September 30th.

Other principal officers of the institution whose appointments were also approved by the Governor, based on the recommendation of the Governing Council are:

Mr Ayodeji Sunday Emmanuel – Registrar

Mr. Dada Olaniyi Kolade- Bursar

Mr Folorunso Femi Joseph- Librarian

The new Provost, Dr. Olubamise Olufemi Moses who hails from ijan-Ekiti, was born on December 2nd, 1975.

He earned his Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree in Human Physiology in 2001 from the University of Ilorin.

Driven by a passion for teaching and community health, he bagged a Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) from Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, in 2012.

He later earned a Master of Science degree in Health Education (2017), and a Ph.D. in Health Education (2023) from the same Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

He is a Fellow, College of Biomedical Engineering.

Dr Olubamise joined the services of the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero-Ekiti as a Scientific Officer/Tutor in 2006, having had stints in some private institutions.

He was promoted Lecturer II in 2010 and rose to the position of Chief Lecturer in 2024.

Until his new appointment, Dr Olubamise served as Director of ICT in the Institution.

Dr. Olubamise has participated in numerous local and international conferences, making valuable contributions to both academic and community development.

He is married to Dr. (Mrs.) Deborah Olubamise and the union is blessed with children.

Governor Oyebanji, while congratulating the new Provost and the newly appointed Principal Officers, urged them to work with relevant stakeholders to transform the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero-Ekiti into a world class institution.

