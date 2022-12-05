Gov. Oyebanji names Aluko as Special Adviser

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has approved the appointment of Prof Mobolaji Aluko as Special Adviser, Infrastructure and Public Utilities.

This was announced in a press release signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Yinka Oyebode.

Aluko, a professor of Chemical Engineering was Director General/ Special Adviser Office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD) between 2019 and 2022.

He has, according to the release, also served as Overseer of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Public Utilities towards the end of the last administration.

Oyebode said the appointment takes immediate effect.





