Gov. Oyebanji felicitates with Adebayo at 65

Ekiti Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated the first civilian Governor of the state and current Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments, Niyi Adebayo, who turned 65 years today – Saturday.

Oyebanji described Adebayo as a dependable, exemplary leader and a rare breed politician.

This is contained in a congratulatory message signed by the Oyebanji’s Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, and made available to newsmen Saturday, in Ado-Ekiti.

Oyebanji also said that the former governor, an astute manager of men and materials, laid a solid foundation for the socio-political and economic development of Ekiti.

The governor described Adebayo as a man of honour, who radiates humility, decency and excellence, values that endeared him to Ekiti people who proudly call him “Omoluabi Ekiti” (values personified).

According to him, the sterling qualities which Adebayo possesses have endeared him to the hearts of many people, both within and outside the State.

He reasoned that the qualities could be attested to by those who came in contact with him, were fortunate to be nurtured by him or benefitted from his generosity spirit.

The governor said that Adebayo conducted himself with a high level of integrity, civility and humility in and out of office.

Oyebanji further described the former governor as a loyal party leader, a contented politician and an accomplished statesman, who had successfully raised many progressive leaders in Ekiti.

He said the former governor occupied a special place in the hearts of Ekiti people, because of his simplicity and support for the developmental efforts in the state.

“Adebayo is an exemplary leader, who has spent a good number of years raising a succession generation of progressive leaders.

“There is no gainsaying that he( Adebayo) has graciously raised great talents and provided them platforms to shine.

“His humility is unparalleled and his love for the state unquantifiable. On this occasion of his 65th birthday, we can only wish him many more useful and productive years in service to humanity,” Oyebanji said.

The governor, therefore, on behalf of his family, the government and people of Ekiti, celebrated Adebayo on his birthday.

He prayed that God rewards his labour of love with long life in good health and unspeakable joy.