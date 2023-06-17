Gov. Oyebanji extols late Ekiti APC Chieftain, Akosile

Ekiti Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has described the passing of the late Chairman of the State ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Forum, Chief George Akosile as a rude shock to him, the party and the entire South West State.

The Governor made the remarks Friday during a condolence visit to the children and family of the late APC stalwart in his Igbara-Odo country home, adding that Pa Akosile was a study in integrity, courage and service whose death would leave a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

Oyebanji who addressed the children and family members during the visit, commended the impactful life of the late politician, especially his service to God, his community and humanity.

He urged the family to be consoled by the good life their father lived and the worthy legacies he left behind.

Governor Oyebanji described the deceased as a principled politician who jealously guarded his name and integrity throughout his public service, saying Ekiti has lost a great patriot, loyal democrat and a renowned leader, who loved Ekiti and gave his best for its development.

He commended the late Chief Akosile’s faithful, honest and truthful lifestyle in the political landscape of Ekiti state and Nigeria in general saying that this had always made him relevant in every progressives’ administrations and the progressive family would sorely miss his wise counsel, guidance and direction.

The Governor assured the family of government’s support in this trying moment and promised a befitting burial to show the state’s gratitude for their father’s selfless service and laudable contribution to the entrenchment of democracy and the development of the state.

“This is very painful but we give God the glory for life of impact lived in the service of God, Community and humanity. Baba remains a study in integrity, courage and service to the people, Ekiti state, the Yoruba nation and his community”, Governor said.

In his remark, the eldest son of the deceased, Olukayode Akosile, who spoke on behalf of the family thanked the Governor for his prompt visit.

He also commended his leadership style, saying that the Oyebanji had once again to show that he is compassionate, respectful and dedicated to his people.