Gov. Oyebanji declares public holiday for PVC collection

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has declared January 24, 2023 a work- free day in the State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode.

According to Oyebode, the holiday is to enable eligible voters collect their Permanent Voter Cards at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s designated centres.

He said Oyebanji urged all eligible voters to take advantage of the holiday and collect their PVC, which is their licence to participate in the forth coming general election.