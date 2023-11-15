Gov. Oyebanji  congratulates  Fayose at 63

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has congratulated a former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose, on his 63rd birth Anniversary.

Oyebanji’s congratulatory message was issued by Yinka Oyebode, his Special Adviser on Media, on Wednesday.

He described Fayose as a courageous leader, loved by the people for his mastery of grassroots politics.

Oyebanji said Fayose was passionate about the progress of Ekiti and had contributed greatly to the development of the State.

The Governor added that Fayose’s undying passion for the development of Ekiti was evident in some of the projects he executed during his tenure as governor of the state.

While describing Fayose as a thoroughbred politician, Oyebanji said the former governor was well -respected for always speaking truth to power.

“We celebrate a distinguished leader, former Governor Fayose today and remain thankful for his undying love for our dear state as well as his support for this administration.

“Evidently, former Governor Fayose has chosen Ekiti development over and above partisan interest and we celebrate him for this statesmanship.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ekiti State, I congratulate this illustrious son of the Land of Honour on his 63rd birthday and pray that the Almighty God grant him many years in good health and undiluted joy” Oyebanji said.