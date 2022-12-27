Gov. Oyebanji commiserates with Adesina over mother’s death 

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has commiserated with the President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, over the death of his mother, Eunice Adesina.

Oyebanji in a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser (Media), Yinka Oyebode, described the late matriarch of the Adesina family as a “loving and prayerful mother”.

“She also instilled in her children the virtues of hard work, integrity and dedication to duty,” the governor said.

Oyebanji said that the late Adesina was a mother figure to many and was loved and respected for her positive impact on many that came her way.

The governor said this should be a source of consolation to the AfDB President and siblings.

Oyebanji, while praying for the repose of the deceased, said rather than mourning, it should be a celebration of life well spent in the service of God and humanity.

“Mama has done her best. She has gone to have a well-deserved rest.

“I urge my brother and the entire family to take solace in the fact that she lived a remarkable life of impact and left behind excellent children and a good name.

“On behalf of my wife, the Government and the good people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with Dr Adesina and the entire family and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and grant mama eternal rest.” the Governor said.