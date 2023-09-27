Gov. Oyebanji appoints new Tutor-General

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, has approved the appointment of a new Tutor-General in Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Information Officer, Adejoke Ajayi, of the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Wednesday, in Ado-Ekiti.

Ajayi said the appointment of Victor Amele as Tutor-General in charge of the Ekiti Central Education District was sequel to the retirement of Martins Ilori, who bowed out of service after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 years of age.

She said until his appointment, Amele was the Principal of Doherty Memorial Grammar School, in Ijero-Ekiti, and President of the All-Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Ekiti State branch.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of TESCOM, Michael Omolayo, enjoined the new appointee to justify the confidence reposed in him by putting in his best in the new assignment.

Omolayo charged the new Tutor-General to key into the Educational Reform Development Agenda and Values Orientation of the present administration.

He emphasised that the elevation was in line with the principle of merit-based appointment enshrined in the civil service transformation strategy, previous achievements, performance in the qualifying examination and interview as well as recognition of seniority in service.

He congratulated Martins Ilori, the retired Tutor-General for his meritorious service and wished him success and the best in his future endeavours.

The new Tutor-General expressed gratitude to the state governor for giving him the opportunity to serve the State in the new capacity and pledged to do his best to achieve the desired goals.

He noted that the new appointment will enable him to further contribute to actualizing human capital development which is one of the six-point developmental agenda of the present administration