Gov. Oyebanji appoints eight Special Advisers for excellent delivery 

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has appointed eight Special Advisers, to play some strategic roles in the government.

A press release signed by the Governor’s aide on Media and Strategy/Chief Press Secretary CPS, Yinka Oyebode indicated that the new Special Advisers who are cabinet ranked are: Niyi Adebayo (Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management); Tayo Adeola (Investment, Trade and Industry); Ebenezer Boluwade (Agriculture and Food Security).

Others are: Dr (Mrs) Kofoworola Olabimpe Aderiye ( Education, Science and Technology); Chief Jide Awe (Political and Inter Party Affairs); Architect Tope Ogunleye (Bureau of Special Projects) and Seun Fakuade (Governance, Reforms and Innovation).

The release urged the new appointees to see their appointments as an opportunity to contribute their time, talent and expertise to the overall development of the State.

The new Special Advisers according to Oyebode will be sworn-in on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, Brigadier-General Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd) has been re-appointed as Security Adviser to the Governor with immediate effect.





