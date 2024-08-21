Gov. Otu decorates nine police officers with new ranks

Senator Bassey Edet Otu, the Governor of Cross River State, has officially decorated nine police officers currently attached to the Government House with their new ranks at the governor’s temporary office.

The decorated officers were promoted based on the recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

This was through the Police Service Commission.

They were elevated from the rank of Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP II).

During the ceremony, Governor Otu praised the promotion process as a significant milestone, emphasising that it serves as a reminder of the police force’s primary duty to the people.

He encouraged the officers to uphold high moral standards and to diligently fulfil their responsibilities.

The promoted officers are: Victor Reuben, Turkey Odozi, Kingsley Usanga, Familola Ojo, Emega Ero, Adi Ayapere, Chollon Yohanna, Theresa Afolabi, and Michael Eni.

The Commissioner, Cross River State Police Command, CP Gyogon Augustine Grimah, also spoke at the event, stressing that the promotion marks a critical transition from being an inspector to taking on greater responsibilities as senior officers.

Grimah said: “You’ve crossed a difficult bridge.

“This promotion isn’t just a reward; it’s a call to service.

“As senior officers, you are now fully accountable for your actions and decisions.

“We expect to see new initiatives and a marked improvement in your performance.”

Eni, one of the newly-promoted officers, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing deep gratitude to Governor Otu for personally overseeing the decoration.

He said: “We are grateful for this honour, which reflects the Governor’s commitment to the police force.

“We also extend our appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police for facilitating our promotion.

“We pledge to give our best in service to the people.”

The brief event was also attended by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Emmanuel Ironbar.

