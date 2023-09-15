Gov. Otti urges security agents to fish out suspects of beheaded LP chieftain

Governor Alex Otti of Abia has condemned the killing of a Labour Party (LP) Chieftain, Zakari Maduka, in Abia, urging security agents to fish out his killers.

Governor Otti said this in a statement signed by Ferdinand Ekeoma, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, and made available to newsmen Friday.

Maduka was killed Tuesday night at Uturu, in Isuikwuato LGA of the state by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

Otti described the beheading of Zakari as insane, barbaric and vicious.

He, therefore, called on security agents to speed up action and ensure that those involved directly or indirectly were brought to justice.

The Governor, who expressed sadness over the killing of Zakari, said he distinguished himself during the last general election as the Labour Party Campaign Manager in Uturu.

ALSO READ:

PEPC: LP knocks Soyinka over comment on party’s alleged deceit

Full list of Senior Lawyers shortlisted for rank of SAN

Nasarawa Assembly regularises appointment of 100 casual staff

He said Zakari also played active roles as a community leader in fighting kidnapping and other crimes.

Otti regretted that Zakari had his life cut short when he was supposed to reap the fruits of good governance served Abia residents by the Labour Party government.

The governor promised that the government would stand by Zakari’s family and give them all the necessary support required.

Otti restated his commitment to ensure protection of lives and property in Abia state in particular and South East in general.

He said it was such desire for security that necessitated the recent launch of a joint security Taskforce codenamed “Operation Crush” in the state.

He said the initiative had reduced all kinds of criminal activities in the state, especially kidnapping in the Lokpanta area.

The governor assured that the security agents would sustain the onslaught on those who desired to build a criminal enclave in any part of Abia.