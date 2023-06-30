Gov. Otti suspends HoS, all Perm Secs, appoints acting HoS

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has suspended the state’s Head of Service, Onyii Wama, and all Permanent Secretaries in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, in Umuahia.

It stated: “Following the inauguration of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the Recovery of Properties and Funds belonging to Abia State Government, the Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has directed the immediate suspension of the Head of Service (HOS) and all Permanent Secretaries in the State civil service.”

The statement added that he Clerk of the State House of Assembly, JohnPedro Iroakazi, and the Solicitor General, Uzoamaka Uche-Ikonne, were exempted from the suspension.

It directed the suspended Permanent Secretaries to hand over to the most senior Directors in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The statement revealed that Governor Otti had approved the appointment of Joy Maduka, a Director in the Ministry of Education, as the acting Head of Service.

—