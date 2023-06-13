Gov. Otti appoints new Rector for Abia College of Health Sciences

Governor Alex Otti of Abia has approved the appointment of Aloysius Okezie as the substantive Rector, Abia State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology, Aba.

The appointment is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Kazie Uko and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday.

Uko stated that the appointment is with immediate effect.

The statement directed the outgoing rector to hand over the paraphernalia of his office to Okezie.

It further stated that the announcement clarified and superseded any other information in the media, regarding the College.