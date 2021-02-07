Terwase Orbunde, Chief of Staff to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, says he has suspended his campaign for the Government House in 2023 in compliance with the directive of the governor.

This was contained in a statement by Orbunde on Saturday in Makurdi.

He said: “On Wednesday, February 3, my principal and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue, directed that all his appointees nursing political ambition to succeed him in 2023 should put such on hold until the appropriate time or resign.

“The governor said that what is needed at the moment is concentration to deliver quality service to the people of the state so as to justify his second term mandate.

“Politicking by my aides at this time constitutes a distraction.”

Orbunde said as someone who believed that power comes from God, he had accepted to comply with the directive.

He said: “I accept to comply with Ortom’s directive as my principal and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I appreciate the enviable vantage position in which the governor has graciously put me to make inputs into his administration which I have been privileged to make since 2015.

“I wish to utilise the opportunity given to me by stretching my capacities to the fullest, at the moment to assist Ortom in his efforts to develop the state until that appropriate time.”

The CoS appealed for understanding and support from those who wished him well in the light of the development.