Gov. Ortom salutes Akume at 69

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has saluted the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume at 69.

The greeting is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur and issued Tuesday in Makurdi.

“On behalf of the government and people of Benue, I congratulate the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental, Sen. George Akume on his 69th birthday.

“Akume has made immense contributions to the development of the state and Nigeria at large,” the governor said.

He prayed to God to sustain His blessings upon Akume and wished him a joyful birthday celebration in good health, peace and a prosperous new year.





