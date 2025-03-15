Gov. Okpebholo suspends Public Safety Response Team

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has ordered the indefinite suspension of the Public Safety Response Team led by Kelly Okungbowa.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor, on Friday in Benin, the state capital.

Ikhilor stated that the decision followed numerous complaints of extortion, harassment, and unruly behaviour by PSRT members, which the state government had received.

He emphasised that such misconduct would not be tolerated.

He said: “The state government remains committed to maintaining law and order.

“The PSRT was originally established to enhance public safety and combat illegal activities within communities.

“The government will thoroughly review the PSRT’s structure, operations, recruitment, and training to ensure professionalism, fairness, and respect for human dignity.”

