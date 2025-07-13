Gov. Okpebholo sets up special anti-kidnapping, cultism squad

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the establishment of a Special Security Squad aimed at flushing out kidnappers and cultists terrorising the state.

The new operation, named: “Operation Flush Out Kidnappers and Cultists,” was announced in a statement made available to newsmen by the government on Sunday.

It was described as a strategic initiative by the Office of the Principal Security Officer (PSO) to the Governor and will be coordinated jointly by the PSO and Chief Security Officer (CSO) at the Government House.

For years, Edo State has grappled with worsening security challenges, especially in the form of rampant cultism and targeted kidnappings.

The most affected areas have include Benin City, Ekpoma, Auchi, and their environs, with reports of daylight abductions, cult-related killings, and extortion by criminal gangs.

This state of insecurity had led to the exodus of investors, disrupted local economies, and left residents living in fear.

Since assuming office, Governor Okpebholo has made security a top priority.

One of his earliest declarations was the intention to offer amnesty and reintegration to repentant cultists, encouraging them to turn a new leaf and contribute to society.

This initiative yielded early success as some former cult members embraced the call and joined community policing and civic education programs.

However, the continued activities of hardened criminals have necessitated a more robust response.

According to a formal memo, dated July 11, 2025, the new operation will collaborate with the Nigeria Police and sister security agencies to dislodge deadly cultists and kidnapping syndicates operating across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The squad will consist of a carefully profiled and recruited team of able-bodied men, including repentant cultists, hunters, and vigilantes.

These recruits will form local squads within each LGA, ensuring community involvement and swift operational response to security threats.

To facilitate the operation’s mobility and effectiveness, the request noted that vehicles and motorcycles will be deployed for patrol and tactical operations.

This initiative is not without precedence.

In 2016, a similar civilian anti-cult group was launched in Ekpoma, which significantly reduced cult violence and kidnappings in the area.

Recalling this success, the current administration believes that replicating such civilian-driven operations across the State will yield measurable and sustained security improvements.

Speaking after granting the approval, Governor Okpebholo reiterated his administration’s zero-tolerance stance on violent crimes.

“We will not allow criminality to dictate the future of our State. Edo State must be safe again for our children, for investors, and for those in the diaspora who want to come home and contribute,” he stated.

Security agencies have now been placed on red alert across the State.

The governor has directed the PSO and CSO to ensure full implementation of the operation, noting that accountability, professionalism, and community engagement must remain at the heart of the new initiative.

As “Operation Flush Out Kidnappers and Cultists” takes off, hopes are high that Edo State is entering a new chapter in its quest for peace and security, one where citizens, security forces, and community leaders work hand in hand to reclaim the streets from the grip of criminal elements.

