Gov Okpebholo: Opposition will collapse in Edo before 2027 polls

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, at the weekend said there will be a total collapse of the opposition in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections in the country.



Okpebholo gave the prediction during the flag-off of the campaign for the August 16 senatorial by-election in Edo Central Senatorial District in Uromi.



He urged the candidates of the opposition parties to decamp to the ruling party, All Progressive Congress and join him in developing the state.



The Governor was accompanied by the chairman of APC, Jarrett Tenebe, to receive decampees at the event. He expressed happiness that members of all other political parties are joining APC to ensure that development continues.



The decampees from PDP include Alhaji Esiwele Musa, Abraham Osazuwa, Sunny Ejie, and Robert Okoneme, amongst other PDP leaders across the 51 wards.



Governor Okpebholo reassured that President Tinubu 2027 is a done deal in Edo State, as the 2.5 million votes for his re-election are guaranteed, starting with this senatorial election which is a major test.



“This is a test for 2027. I can tell you that 2027 is sure. Before 2027, there will be no opposition in Edo State anymore as all will join the APC because of the developmental achievements in the state.

“Hon. Joseph Ikpea will take over from me in the Senate. In this election, we will win five local governments out of five. We must win the entire 51 wards in the five local governments that make up the Senatorial District.



“I understand that it is only the candidates in the other parties that have not decamped to our party, the APC. I advise them not to waste their money but to join our party. If they give you money, take it and vote for the APC. The money is our money.



“We promised to give the President 2.5 million votes, and we are ready to deliver on our promises. We will not talk much because the election is a done deal. This is the first test for us as we do not have any opposition in the state anymore,” he said.



In his remarks, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa also urged Esan people to support Governor Okpebholo as he has brought development to the state due to his relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



He noted that the election is the first step to appreciate the President. He thanked him for the developmental stride Edo people are enjoying.



According to him, “The President sees our Governor as his son and the state enjoys the dividends of democracy. This is the first step to appreciate the Governor and the President. We would not accept anything less than 90 percent victory in the election.”



The APC party Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe who presented the party’s flag to the party’s candidate in the Senatorial by-election, Hon. Joseph Ikpea encouraged him to ensure he continues from where the Governor stopped in the Senate.



He noted that the Governor as a Senator brought development to the Senatorial District.



Presenting the party’s symbol which is the broom to decampees at the event, Jarrett Tenebe thanked the Governor for duly informing the Chairman of Esan North East Local Government Area about the flag off of the day, saying that it was the right thing to do.



He urged the decampees to join and support the party and the Governor to ensure the developmental strides continue in Edo State.



The Director General of Edo Senatorial by-election and former Speaker Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Edoror commended the people for coming out en masse. He urged them to make sure they keep the spirit of the door-to-door campaign for the candidate of the party and the election to ensure victory.



The APC candidate in the Senatorial by-election, Hon. Joseph Ikpea thanked the party for the trust and promised to continue with the developmental strides the Governor brought to the Senatorial District as a Senator.



The APC Edo Central Senatorial leader, Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd); APC Edo South leader, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu; Deputy State Chairman of APC, Sylvester Aigboboh; and other leaders, urged the people to all come out en mass to vote for the APC candidate in the by-election.

