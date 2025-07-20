Gov. Okpebholo clarifies comment on Peter Obi

Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, on Sunday clarified his comments barring Peter Obi from coming into the state without clearance, saying it was not a threat but a directive on issues of protocol.

Governor Okpebholo, however, said there are moral and spiritual issues to giving, which are not supposed to be issues for publicity.

Recall that Okpebholo, during a defection rally in Uromi on Friday, said Obi should not come into the state without clearance from the government.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, said there was a need for high-profile individuals, particularly politically exposed persons, to notify and seek security clearance from the governor before embarking on any public engagements within the state.

He said, “As the Chief Security Officer of Edo State, it is the Governor’s constitutional responsibility to safeguard the lives and property of all residents and visitors alike. This duty includes ensuring that adequate security measures are put in place during high-profile visits or events that may attract large crowds or media attention. When such protocols are ignored, it creates serious security vulnerabilities, not only for the visitor but also for citizens who may be caught in avoidable threats.

“Governor Okpebholo’s position is particularly relevant in light of the rising attacks and abductions of religious leaders, especially Catholic priests and Christian clerics.”

On the donations, the statement said, “Edo State has witnessed its share of these tragic incidents, including the abduction of seminarians and the killing of clergy in recent years. Public donations made to churches, hospitals, or other faith-based institutions, while noble in intent, must be approached with caution and in full consultation with the appropriate security channels to avoid exposing these institutions and their leaders to further danger.

“The Governor’s comments on the need for discretion in public giving are rooted in both security intelligence and moral responsibility.

“The Holy Scripture reminds us that giving is best done in private, as Jesus admonished us in Matthew 6: 2 – 4 that, “when you give to the needy, do not announce it with trumpet…but when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your giving may be in secret. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.”

“In today’s volatile security environment, this wisdom cannot be overstated. Governor Okpebholo is not Peter Obi, who, as Governor of Anambra State, detained Nasir El-Rufai when he visited.

“Furthermore, the Governor’s concerns should not be twisted for political mileage by individuals seeking to score cheap points. The State Government will not fold its arms and allow politically motivated activities to endanger lives. We expect leaders, no matter how highly placed, to align with the protocols and security realities of the areas they visit.”

