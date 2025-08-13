Gov Okpebholo approves massive employment of Edo youths into state civil service

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has approved a massive recruitment drive to employ youths into the state civil service as part of efforts to tackle unemployment and fast-track development across the state.

Speaking at the All Progressives Congress campaign rally for the Edo Central Senatorial by-election scheduled for August 16, 2025, in Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area, the Governor said his passion to serve is born out of love for his people.

Governor Okpebholo said: “If I do not develop my home, no one else will develop it.”

He revealed that, in addition to creating jobs, his administration is undertaking several projects in Edo Central, including the construction of an ultra-modern market in Irrua, the dualisation of the Ekpoma–Ubiaja road, and the extension of a 33kV power line to end erratic electricity supply in the area.

Highlighting his track record as a Senator for a few months, the Governor recalled facilitating the ongoing reconstruction of the Benin–Auchi–Okene road project with the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He urged the people to back President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, describing him as “a leader who loves Edo State.”

Okpebholo also directed the Commissioner for Education to commence the renovation of Eguare-Ugbegun Primary School in Ward 10.

He expressed appreciation to the people of Irrua for their steadfast support during his senatorial and governorship elections, praising them for resisting electoral malpractice.

Also Read

He said: “My coming here is just to thank you and tell you that I am ready to serve and work for our people. You resisted rigging, and we won very well.”

Announcing the new civil service recruitment plan, the Governor disclosed that he had instructed the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Musa Ikhilor, to facilitate the process.

He assured: “We are going to massively employ our young people. Creating employment for our youths is the best thing we can do for them.”

The rally was attended by key APC stakeholders, including the SSG, Umar Musa Ikhilor; Edo Central Senatorial leader, General Cecil Isekhaigbe (rtd.); APC State Deputy Chairman, Sylvester Aigboboh; and the APC senatorial candidate, Hon. Joseph Ikpea, among others.

The event formed part of the APC’s mobilization drive ahead of the August 16 senatorial by-election.

Post Views: 10