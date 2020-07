The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and his wife have tested positive for Coronavirus Disease.

This is coming a few days after Okowa’s daughter was confirmed positive for COVID-19.

The Governor himself confirmed the latest development in a statement on Wednesday.

Okowa said: “My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication.

“We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter.”