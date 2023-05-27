Gov. Okowa felicitates Edwin Clark at 96

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has felicitated with the Ijaw national leader, Chief Edwin Clark, on his 96th birth anniversary.

His congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday.

In it, Okowa lauded the elder statesman for his commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria and the Niger Delta.

He said that Chief Clark’s wise counsel on national issues and the Niger Delta had continued to guide leaders across national and sub-national levels.

According to Okowa, the contributions of Chief Clark to the Niger Delta struggle are highly commendable, adding: “The people of the region and the country would remain grateful to the elder statesman.”

He said that Pa Clark remained a dogged and patriotic nationalist, whose passion about the interests of his people and the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians were legendary.

He said: “A staunch advocate of restructuring, Chief Clark as leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has consistently advocated resource control and devolution of power as the only solution to unity, political and socio-economic development of the country, and especially the under-development of the Niger Delta.

“As a state, we are proud of the elder statesman for his wise counseling on issues of governance and economic development of our dear state and country.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I heartily rejoice with our father and leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, on the occasion of his 96th birth anniversary.

“I join your family and your admirers all over the world in celebrating 96 years of great accomplishments and abiding fulfillment.”