Gov. Okorocha describes children as future asset for any nation

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo has described children as the biggest assets of any nation and said they should be given real moral training by parents.

Okorocha spoke ahead of the 2018 children’s day celebration, where he also noted that parents should be held accountable for any child whose moral value was distorted.

He said the children are the future of any country, adding that where the leaders get it wrong, the children will grow up to make amends.

He enjoined government functionaries and parents to ensure that they roll out programmes that will boost the 2018 children’s day, especially in Imo.

According to the governor, the reason for his free education policy was to ensure that children in the state are given first-class educational background to guarantee their future.

He said: “I believe in children, I also believe in their future that is why when I came onboard I initiated free education for the children.

“I can tell you today that Imo children are well rooted in their educational background and we will continue to do our best for the future of the child