Gov. Ododo condoles with Rep’s member over mother’s death

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has extended condolences to Hon. Sanni Egidi Abdulraheem, the representative of Ajaokuta Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, over the death of his mother, Arametu Sanni Egidi.

The condolence to the federal lawmaker and members of his family was contained in a letter signed by Governor Ododo on Tuesday.

In the letter, he described the passing of Mama Egidi as a deep personal loss, not just to the family, but to everyone who knew her for her warmth, resilience, and devotion to family values.

According to the governor: “The late matriarch lived a life of grace, dignity, and selfless service.

“She was a pillar of strength to her family and a source of inspiration to her community.

“Her values are reflected in the upright and responsible life her children, particularly Hon. Sanni Abdulraheem, have continued to live in service to humanity and the nation.”

Ododo further noted that losing a mother is one of life’s most difficult moments, describing her as a woman whose prayers, counsel, and strength anchored the home she built.

He urged Hon. Abdulraheem and his family to take solace in the noble legacy their mother left behind and the lasting impact of her life of faith and compassion.

He also extended condolences to the entire people of Ajaokuta Federal Constituency and all those affected by the loss, praying Almighty Allah (SWT) to forgive her shortcomings and grant her Aljanatul Firdaus.

The late Mama Arametu Sanni Egidi has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

