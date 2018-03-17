Gov. Obiano, sworn-in for second term in office, pledges more remarkable achievements

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and his Deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke, were on Saturday sworn-in for second term in office with a pledge for more remarkable achievements.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Obiano and Okeke accompanied by their wives were sworn-in by the Anambra State Chief Judge, Justice Peter Umeadi, at the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

Addressing the people, Obiano said that the state was on another journey of remarkable achievements.

The governor assured the people that his second tenure would witness improvement in the provision of infrastructure, entrepreneur and agriculture.

Obiano said: “As we have commenced another journey of four years, we will install CCTV cameras to further improve security across the major cities.

“We will dualize major roads in Nnewi and Onitsha and transform Awka to 21st century modern city.’’

Obiano advised people of the state to stand together with his government to bend the tide of destiny of the state.

The governor reviewed his achievements in the past four years in the areas of healthcare, infrastructure, education and security.

He assured the people that the Airport City project he promised during his campaign would be achieved.

NAN reports that the event was attended by: the Governors of Delta, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; Ebonyi, Chief Dave Umahi; Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu; Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state.

Other personalities that attended the event include: Obi of Onitsha, Prof. Nnaemeka Achebe; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; HRM Dubem Iweka, the traditional ruler of Obosi; members of the National Assembly from the zone and captains of industries and religious leaders.

The event also witnessed cultural displays from different parts of the state.