Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has approved the redeployment of four commissioners in a minor cabinet reshuffle.

C-Don Adinuba, the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Thursday, adding that the redeployment was with immediate effect.

Adinuba said the affected commissioners included Sally Mbanefo, who was moved from the Ministry of Culture, Diaspora and Indigenous Artwork to the Ministry of Solid Minerals and Tertiary Education.

He said Prof. Theresa Obiekezie, who was in charge of Ministry of Tertiary Education, has been moved to the Ministry of Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy.

Afam Mbanefo, who was the Commissioner for Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy, has been redeployed to the Ministry of Transportation, while Dr. Christian Madubuko, who was the Commissioner for Transport, has been posted to the Ministry of Culture, Diaspora and Indigenous Artwork.