Gov. Obiano inaugurates Anambra Cargo/Passenger Airport

The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, on Saturday inaugurated the newly-built Anambra International Cargo/Passenger Airport, Umueri.

The airport has been described by the state government in terms of facilities as one of the best in Sub-Saharan Africa.

It has 3.7 kilometres runway and 34.4 metres Control Tower.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that as against public expectations that commercial flights would land during the inauguration, no aircraft landed.

Obiano, who performed the inauguration at Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area, said five airlines have been approved to commence operation at the airport.

He named the airlines as Air Peace Nigeria, United Nigeria Airline, Dana Airline, Ibom Airline and Anab Jet.

Obiano said the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Musa Nuhu, had already handed in the certificate of commercial flights operations.

He said the authority insisted that the approved airlines must have their facilities on ground so as to ensure the comfort of passengers.

The governor said he is fulfilled establishing the airport after more than 30 years of the creation of Anambra State.

“Since the creation of Anambra, previous administrations have tried to build the airport, but we thank God that we were able to achieve the project,” he said.

He appealed to Anambra people to fully support the operations of the airport to ensure its viability.

Marcel Ifejiofor, the state Commissioner for Works, said the airport took a period of 20 months from start to completion.

Ifejiofor, who named various facilities at the airport, said they have the best of facilities when compared to others across the country.