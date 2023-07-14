Gov. Obaseki takes over direct supervision of Edo revenue generation drive

828 828

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has directed that all revenue collection functions of the government will now come under the direct supervision of his office.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, the Governor said a review of the state’s revenue till date, showed that the state government’s earnings fell under the N30 billion target.

According to Osagie, “At the end of the month of June, 2023, the governor’s office reviewed the year-to-date revenue status of the government, showing that earnings fell under the N30 billion target.

“On account of that, the governor has queried all Permanent Secretaries and Heads of revenue-generating agencies, including the local government Chiefs, who have not met their mid-year targets.

“He ordered that they are now to come under the direct supervision of the Governor’s Office to ensure the attainment of the N62 billion target at the end of the year,” Osagie said in the statement.