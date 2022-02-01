Gov. Obaseki seeks Edo House of Assembly’s approval on nine commissioner – nominees

Edo House of Assembly has constituted a three-man ad-hoc committee to screen the nine commissioner-nominees whose names were forwarded to it by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The emergence of the committee was sequel to a letter written to the assembly by the Governor through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie.

Obaseki had, in the letter, read at the plenary Tuesday requested the lawmakers to screen and confirm the nominees as commissioners in the state.

The nominees according to the letter are: Messrs Christopher Nehikhare, Omololu Ojehomon, Afishetu Braimoh, Stephen Idehenre, Osasere Evbuomwan, Okogbe Ojemeh, Bamidele Obaitan, Okojie Newton and Jonathan Lawani.

The committee is headed by the Majority Leader, representing Ikpoba-Okha, Henry Okhuarobo, with Emma Okoduwa (PDP-Esan North-East II) and Emmanuel Agbaje (APC-Akoko-Edo II) as members.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House, Marcus Onobun, has directed the committee to screen the nominees and advise the assembly as soon as possible.

In a related development, the house also received a letter from the Governor requesting to vary the fixed and AD Valorem stamp duties in the state.

Obaseki, in the letter signed by the SSG, based his recommendation on the provisions of Stamp Duties Act.

He requested that the sum chargeable on the fixed and AD valorem stamp duties be fixed at N5,200 and two per cent respectively, in line with current realities.

