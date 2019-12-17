Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 77th birthday, extolling his contributions to Nigeria’s development.

This was contained in a statement by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie on Tuesday in Benin.

Obaseki said the impact the president had made since assumption of office would linger on in the hearts of Nigerians for long.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Edo, I heartily congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on his 77th birthday.

“It is remarkable that you have left indelible marks in the sands of times in your foray into politics, implementing policies and programmes that have impacted positively on Nigerians.

“We join other Nigerians in wishing you more years of good health and wisdom to continue to steer the ship of the Nigerian state aright,” he said.