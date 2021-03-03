Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has directed all the 18 Local Government Chairmen in the state to handover to their respective local government administrators by March 5.

The directive was contained in a memo dated March 2 from the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs.

The memo, with reference number: FMLC.170/vol.111/646, signed by the Permanent Secretary, M.E. Jos-Bazuaye, asked the chairmen to vacate office on the said date because their tenure will expire.

Jos-Bazuaye also said the directive affects all councillors and political appointees of the 18 council areas of the state are .

“I am directed to refer to the above subject and to request all Local Government Council chairmen are to hand over the administration of the 18 Local Government Councils to the respective Heads of Local Government Administrators in their various Local Government latest by Friday, March 5, 2021,” the memo read.

NAN reports that the council officials were inaugurated on March 5, 2018 following their victory in the local government elections of March 3, 2018.