Gov. Nwifuru’s wife to inmates, don’t lose hope

The Wife of Ebonyi Governor, Marymaudline Nwifuru, has urged inmates of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Abakaliki, not to give up in life irrespective of the situation they found themselves.

Nwifuru gave the advice Friday when she visited the Abakaliki Custodial Centre to donate food items and relief materials.

She also visited and donated food items to the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities and the Red Cross Society and motherless home in Abakaliki.

The Governor’s wife said her visit was part of her social responsibility and to know the status of their conditions as well as to add value to their lives.

She encouraged the inmates to be of good conduct to promote their freedom, calling on them “to put their trust in God, who have not given up on them”.

“I will speak with my husband to relieve some inmates whose cases are minor.

“On my part as the mother of the state, I will always endeavour to keep in touch with you and visit you from time to time,” she pledged.

She commended management of the motherless home, led by the Chairman, Simon Nweze, for the proper care of children at the home.

She also assured association of the physically challenged on continuous support.

Earlier, the Assistant Controller of Corrections in-charge of Abakaliki Custodian Centre, Benedict Oyoko, pleaded on the need to decongest the centre.

Oyoko prayed to God to reward the Governor’s wife for rendering assistance to the needy, especially the inmates.