Gov. Nwifuru sacks political appointees of Umahi’s administration

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has terminated the appointment of political office holders made by the preceding administration of Chief David Umahi.

This was made known in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Monday Uzor, on Saturday.

Nwifuru, in the statement, directed that the termination of appointments was “with immediate effect”.

The statement added: “The affected appointees are to hand over all government properties in their possession to the most senior civil servant in their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

“The governor appreciates their contributions to the development of the state and wishes them well in their future endeavours.”

The statement indicated that permanent secretaries and political office holders in some statutory commissions are, however, exempted from this directive.

They are the Civil Service Commission, Judicial Service Commission, Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission and Ebonyi State Anti-Corruption/Public Complaints Commission.