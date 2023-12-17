Gov. Nwifuru reiterates priority for welfare of aged, widows in Ebonyi

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi has reiterated that his administration will continue to prioritise the welfare of the senior citizens and widows in the state.

Nwifuru gave the assurance at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, during the elders and widows party in the capital city.

The Governor reiterated his stance to better the lots of people, especially the elders, widows and other less privileged ones.

He explained that the essence of the people’s charter of needs was to ensure an effective target mechanism.

He commended the elders for their resilience and contributions to the development of the state.

He stated that his administration would continue to honour the elderly and widows.

“When we honour our parents, God will honour us,” he said.

The Governor acknowledged the current economic realities, its effects on the widows and elderly, as well as pledged an upward review of their welfare.

“I assure you that I am with you, I am for you and I will work for you.”

Uchenna Igwe, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, said that the Governor was committed to ensure that the welfare of all classes of people of Ebonyi would remain constant.

Steven Obasi, on behalf of the elders, appreciated Nwifuru for the annual programme and identifying their contributions in the State.