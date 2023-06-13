Gov. Nwifuru approves appointment of Chief of Staff, 23 others

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has approved the appointment of Prof. Emmanuel Echiegu as his Chief of Staff, Chief Mathias Adum as Principal Secretary and 22 others as Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants.

This was contained in a statement issued by Nwifuru’s Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Monday Uzor, in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

Other appointments are Timothy Nwachi, Deputy Chief of Staff; and Okey Oroke, Deputy Principal Secretary to the Governor.

Others include: Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants: Chinedu Awo, Senior Special Assistants on Power; Anthony Onyibe Nwegede, SSA on Agriculture; Benjamin Ezeoma, Lands; Friday Nwuhuo, Legal Services; Onu Nwonye, Water Resources; and Lilian Nwachukwu, Education

Others are Nwozaka Abel Uzodinma, SSA on Rice Mill; Nwogbaga Fred, Transport; Nwogha Paul, LG and Chieftaincy; Nwoga Paul, Library Development; and Nwokoro Okechukwu, Environment.

NAN reports that Nwifuru on June 5, 2023 promised that his administration will run an all-inclusive government to enhance development in the state.

Nwifuru made the remark during a Special Thanksgiving service to mark his successful inauguration as the fourth democratically-elected governor of Ebonyi State at Emmanuel Catholic Parish, Edukwuachi, Agbaja in Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

He assured the people that his administration would do justice to everything that concerned the welfare of the people and in consolidating development in the state.

He also announced that political appointments would be carried out soon.

The governor said that professionals would be involved and allowed in the appointment to handle projects for development and growth.