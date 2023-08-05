Gov. Nwifiru tasks church to balance teachings with positive values, pray for Nigeria 

Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru has identified genuine prayers to God as the panacea to the many challenges confronting Nigeria as a nation.

The Governor made the observation Friday in Abakaliki when he received in an audience, the Christian Association of Nigeria, Ebonyi State branch, in his office.

Nwifuru noted that most of the problems of Christians emanated from mutual disunity and doctrinal differences.

He urged the Church to always create a balance between the Christian faith and African traditional values and positive beliefs in their preachings to promote a more prosperous Christian community.

Governor Nwifuru observed that some of the doctrines and teachings of the Church have tended to demean some of the African positive values of hard work, marital rights, integrity and large family sizes, noting that such has been responsible for the high level of laziness among the young generation.

He further added that the failure of Christians to be united in doctrine and practice is responsible for the low impact it has exhibited in National politics.

He urged the CAN to work towards reviewing the principles and practice of Christianity in such a way as to foster more unity and improved participation of all Christians in Socio-political affairs of the Country.

“If you want the Church to take part as well as gain in politics, we must unite and take a stand.

“With genuine prayers to God, everything will fall in place in our country.”

Nwifuru expressed confidence in the new CAN leadership in the State, describing the Chairman as an experienced ecclesiastical leader.

Stating their mission, the leader of the group, and the State CAN Chairman, Rev. Scam Nwokolo said they were primarily in the Governor’s office to congratulate him for his overwhelming victory at the polls and successful inauguration as the 4th Executive Governor of the State.

In the Chairman’s address read by the State CAN secretary, the group commended the Governor for the giant strides he has taken so far in the administration of the State. It further commended him for the inclusiveness and fairness which guided his political appointments in the State, describing him as rare gift to Ebonyi State.

Nwokolo said: “Having seen all you have done so far in the State, we are glad to identify with your administration.

“You have not disappointed the Church and Ebonyi people so far.

“You are among the few that see politics as a platform to impact positively in the lives of the people rather than a means of personal enrichment.

“You are a rare gift to Ebonyi State, and we will not stop praying for you.”

The CAN requested the Governor for the continuation of the Government-CAN partnership for school evangelism as well as the monthly welfare package to the sick, poor and other vulnerable group instituted by the past administration through CAN.

The group later prayed for Governor Nwifuru and the success of his administration.

Recall that the Ebonyi CAN recently held its general election which produced Nwokolo as the new State chairman of the organisation.