Gov. Mutfwang’s aide rallies support for boss, calls for prayers 

The Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA) to Governor Mutfwang of Plateau, Gyang Bere, has called on residents of the state to support his boss to succeed.

Gyang made the call on Monday, while addressing residents of Chugwi community in Vwang District, of Jos South Local Government Area.

The DOPPA, who said that the governor had hit the ground running and embarked on various projects, also called on the people to pray for the Governor, particularly in the face of the ongoing legal battle threatening his election.

Bere appealed: ”God has given us a Governor at this time that means well for the people of Plateau; immediately he was sworn in, he commenced various projects and initiated policies that will improve the lives of the people.

”He is also determined and has demonstrated unwavering commitment toward building a peaceful and prosperous Plateau.

”There are beautiful efforts by this government toward ensuring that the state is moving forward and becoming the envy of other states.

”This is why I am appealing to our people to support and pray for the governor to succeed”.

Bere said that the Appeal Court judgement that nullified the election of the Governor was a temporary setback and called on the people to pray for a better outcome from the Supreme Court.

The DOPPA said that Plateau people would not regret voting Mutfwang as their Governor, restating that he would not fail them.