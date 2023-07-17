Gov. Mutfwang tasks Commission on Local Government reforms

828 828

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has tasked members of the newly inaugurated Plateau Local Government Commission, on reforms in the sector.

Mutfwang gave the charge shortly after inaugurating the 3-member Commission, Monday at the Government House, Jos.

The Governor expressed concern over the lack of capacity and disorder in the local government system, saying that required urgent attention.

We need to bring order. We need to position the local government system for the future.

“The local government is in dire need of reformation’’ he said.

He said that the system was operating on obsolete rules which were enacted mostly during the military regime.

“A lot of rules and regulations at the local government areas (LGAs) are extinct,’’ he said.

Mutfwang stated that members of the commission were carefully selected based on their experience and qualification, to add value to the system and build its capacity with their expertise.

He therefore directed the appointees to get to work immediately, describing their task as important and critical, to enhancing good policies for the development of the LGAs.

He thanked the state workers for resuming work after about three months of strike, and expressed hope that the local government workers would also do same in the coming days.

Responding on behalf of the inaugurated members, the Chairman of the commission, Chief Simon Tangni, thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve the state, and assured him that they would discharge their duties diligently.

Other members of the commission are David Ratcha , to serve as Commissioner l and Joyce Rannap to serve as Commissioner ll.