Gov. Mutfwang reshuffles cabinet, appoints Acting HoS

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has approved a minor reshuffle of his cabinet to enhance quality service delivery.

Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Jos.

Bere quoted the governor saying that the move would ensure effective and efficient service delivery to the people of the state.

The statement said: “Under the new dispensation, Mr Noel Nkup, the current Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, will take charge of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

“Similarly, Mr Bashir Datti, the commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, has been posted to the Ministry of Water Resources and Energy.”

Bere said that the new arrangement took immediate effect, adding that Mutfwang has also appointed Stephen Gadong as acting Head of the Civil Service of the state.

He said that Gadong, whose appointment takes effect from August 26, 2024 replaces Rauta Dakok, who retires from active service on August 24, 2024.

He said: “Governor Mutfwang expressed his profound appreciation to Dakok for her dedication and commitment to quality reforms in the state’s civil service.

“He commended her support in ensuring effective service delivery that has significantly contributed to the growth and development of Plateau.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that before his new appointment, Gadong was the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Special Services, Government House.

