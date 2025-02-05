Gov. Mutfwang rejigs cabinet, creates new ministry

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has rejigged his cabinet and created a new Ministry for Livestock Development, Veterinary Services and Fisheries in the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Samuel Jatau, on Tuesday in Jos, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the cabinet reshuffling followed the inauguration of five new commissioners earlier appointed by the governor.

While some of the old commissioners retained their portfolios, others were assigned to new ministries.

Those affected by the changes were Musa Ashoms, who was moved from the Ministry for Information and Communications to the Ministry for Youth and Sports Development.

Ubandoma Laven, who was in charge of the Housing and Urban Development Ministry, was moved to the Ministry for Works, and Dr. Cletus Shurkuk was moved from Health Ministry to Science and Technology.

Among the new commissioners, Sylvanus Dongtoe was assigned the Ministry for Housing and Urban Development, and Joy Ramnap, Information and Communications.

Dr. Nicholas Baamlong, Health; Cornelius Doeyok, Culture, Tourism and Hospitality; while Dr. Sunday Akpa would man the newly-created Ministry for Livestock Development, Veterinary Services and Fisheries.

