Gov. Mutfwang condemns murder of herdsman leader

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has condemned the murder of Ardo Adamu Gabdo, the Fulani leader of Panyam District in Mangu Local Government Area of the state, who was killed by yet-to-be identified persons.

Mutfwang spoke in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, issued on Saturday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Gabdo was declared missing by security agencies on September 24, 2023.

But his dead body was later recovered on October 5, 2023 by troops of Operation Safe Haven at Boi, a border community between Plateau and Bauchi States.

Major General Abdusalam Abubakar, the Commander of OPSH, recently told stakeholders from Mangu at a meeting that troops had arrested three suspects in connection with the crime.

The Governor, who condoled with the immediate family of the Ardo over the huge loss, promised to support security agencies to fish out those behind the crime.

Mutfwang urged community leaders and traditional rulers at all levels to support government and security agencies in their collective efforts toward a crime free Plateau State.

He said: “While we commend the efforts of OPSH for recovering the body of the murdered ardo, we want to appeal to all residents of our state to be law abiding.

“All criminal acts should be reported to security agencies for swift action.

“We are committed to upholding the rule of law in addressing all forms of criminal activities in the state.”

Mutfwang promised to be fair and just to all citizens, irrespective of tribe or religious backgrounds.

The Governor further reiterated his determination to introduce policies and programmes that would foster sustainable peace, progress and prosperity in the state.