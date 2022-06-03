Gov. Mohammed reappoints ex-PDP governorship candidate as SSG

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the reappointment of Ibrahim Kashim as the Secretary to the State Government with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement by Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor.

In the statement on Thursday in Bauchi, Gidado said the reappointment of Kashim was informed by his track record of sincerity, commitment and experience in the discharge of responsibilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the development came few days after Kashim relinquished his governorship ambition on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, citing personal reasons.

Kashim had earlier resigned his position as SSG, joined the PDP governorship race and won the party’s primaries with 655 votes, while Mohammed sought the presidential ticket of the party.

Sequel to the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as PDP’s presidential candidate, the governor returned to the state to seek re-election for second term in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

The PDP subsequently fixed June 4 for fresh governorship primary election with Mohammed as the sole candidate.