The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has elevated his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Malam Mukhtar Gidado, to the status of Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

A statement signed by Suleiman Dambam, the Director of Press Affairs to the Governor, and made available to newsmen in Bauchi on Friday, indicated that the elevation was with immediate effect.

Moreover, the statement also indicated that Alhaji Maula Aliyu, the former SSA to the Governor on liaison offices in charge of Lagos, Kaduna and Abuja, was elevated to the position of SA.

According to the statement, the elevation of the appointees was based on their track records of achievements, sincerity, hard work, dedication and exemplary behaviour, wealth of experience and sense of responsibility.

When contacted, the appointees pledged to redouble their efforts in their assigned areas of responsibility with commitment and dedication to duty and with utmost sincerity and loyalty to the government.