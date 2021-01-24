Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the resignation of his Principal Private Secretary, Musa Mohammed.

This was disclosed by the Governor’s spokesman, Mukhtar Gidado, in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement made available to newsmen in Bauchi, Mohammed commended the former PPS for his contributions during the period he served in his administration.

The statement said: “His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has approved the voluntary resignation of his Principal Private Secretary (PPS), Mr Musa Mohammed, with effect from 21st January, 2021.

“While expressing his appreciation to the former PPS for the invaluable contributions he rendered, during the period of his stewardship as the Governor’s Principal Private Secretary, the governor wished him the best in his future endeavours.”